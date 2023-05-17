Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out 10.

The veteran right-hander fanned double-digit batters for the fourth time in nine starts, but Gausman exited with the score tied 3-3 and had no chance to earn his third win. The quality start was his fourth in his last five outings and seventh of the year, and he'll take a 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:9 K:BB through 55 innings into his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Orioles.