Gausman (12-9) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three hits and walking three batters over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

Gausman was dominant in the victory, racking up 17 swinging strikes en route to his ninth double-digit punchout effort of the campaign. The right-hander's sixth strikeout of the game gave him a new career-best single-season total, surpassing the mark he set with San Francisco in 2021. Gausman ranks second in the majors with 232 punchouts and has complemented that total with a 3.29 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 178 innings.