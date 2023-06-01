Gausman (4-3) struck out 11 and allowed five hits and two walks across 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Brewers.

The right-hander produced 34 called or swinging strikes as he shut down Milwaukee to help deliver a series win for Toronto. Gausman has been dominant over his past five starts and has given up just five earns runs with 42 strikeouts during that span. The 32-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 100:18 K:BB through 75 innings this season, and he tentatively lines up for a matchup with the Astros next week.