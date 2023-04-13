Gausman did not factor in the decision on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits over eight innings in the extra-inning victory over the Tigers. He struck out 11.

Despite giving up two home runs, the 32-year-old had an impressive outing striking out 11 batters-- all via the splitter. Gausman's performance kept the Blue Jays in the game as their offense struggled until they mounted a comeback in the ninth inning. The right-hander avoided the loss when an Alejandro Kirk sacrifice fly tied the game in the ninth, setting up a walkoff single by George Springer in the tenth. Gausman has been dominant to start the season, owning a 1.35 ERA and 25:3 K:BB over 20 innings.