Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans eight but takes loss

Gausman (4-8) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and five walks while striking out eight batters over 5.1 innings.

It didn't take long for Gausman to fall behind, as he served up a triple to Heliot Ramos leading off the bottom of the first inning and then watched Ramos cross the plate on an error by Andres Gimenez. The veteran hurler managed to get through five frames with a manageable three runs on his ledger, but things really fell apart for him in the sixth. In that frame, he issued two walks before surrendering two runs on a single, and he was subsequently given the hook. Gausman did rack up 14 whiffs and eight punchouts, but it was otherwise a forgettable performance that included a season-high five free passes. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up to be road matchup in San Diego this weekend.