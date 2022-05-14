Gausman (3-2) took the loss Friday as the Blue Jays were downed 5-2 by the Rays, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over seven-plus innings. He struck out eight.

The veteran right-hander headed into the eighth inning with the score tied 2-2, but manager Charlie Montoyo's decision to try and squeeze a few more outs from Gausman backfired when he gave up three straight hits to start the frame. He still wound up recording his fifth straight quality start, and Gausman will take a 2.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and stunning 54:2 K:BB through 45 innings into his next outing.