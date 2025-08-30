Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans eight in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Brewers, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.
The veteran righty rose to the challenge of facing the team with the best record in the league, firing 66 strikes among his 96 pitches in his 13th quality start of the season, but the Blue Jays couldn't give him much run support in a game that got decided in the ninth inning. Over eight outings since the All-Star break, Gausman has produced a 2.82 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 53:9 K:BB in 51 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Yankee Stadium.
