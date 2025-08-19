Gausman allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while not factoring into the decision in Monday's 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander limited the damage in this 96-pitch performance, as he allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Spencer Horwitz double in the third. Despite a five-run blowup against Kansas City on Aug. 1, Gausman has been a dependable starter since the All-Star break, producing a 2.61 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 38 frames. In 147.2 total innings, the 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.78 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 142:42 K:BB while yielding 19 homers. He is currently scheduled to make his next start at Miami this weekend.