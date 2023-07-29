Gausman (8-5) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over six innings in a 4-1 victory over the Angels. He struck out nine.

The veteran right-hander served up a solo shot to Shohei Ohtani in the first inning but buckled down after that, delivering his 15th quality start of the season -- tied for third in MLB, one back of Gerrit Cole and Logan Webb -- on 105 pitches, including 19 swinging strikes. Gausman will carry a 3.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 171:32 K:BB through 127.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Orioles.