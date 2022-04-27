Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox, allowing one unearned run on four hits over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The veteran right-hander dazzled once again, tossing 62 of 88 pitches for strikes while generating 19 swinging strikes, and Gausman exited the game in line for his second win of the season before the Toronto bullpen made things interesting. Incredibly, Gausman hasn't walked a batter or served up a homer through his first four starts as a Blue Jay, amassing a 31:0 K:BB through 24.2 innings to fuel his 2.19 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.