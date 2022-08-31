Gausman (10-9) picked up the win in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander was sharp, generating 17 swinging strikes among his 96 pitches en route to his fourth quality start in six August trips to the mound. Gausman wraps up the month with a 2.70 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and dazzling 42:4 K:BB through 36.2 innings as he continues to be worth every penny of the $110 million contract he signed with the Blue Jays over the winter.