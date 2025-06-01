Gausman did not factor in the decision during Sunday's win over the Athletics. He allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings.

Gausman gave up one run through four innings before Luis Urias' two-run double in the fifth knocked him out of the contest. It was just the second time in 12 starts that Gausman failed to complete five frames. He'd given up one run over 15 frames in his previous two starts before Sunday. Gausman threw 60 of 96 pitches for strikes and generated 13 whiffs, including 10 with the splitter. He's registered a 3.82 ERA alongside a 68:14 K:BB through 70.2 innings. Gausman's next start is expected to be in Minnesota.