Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The veteran right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and 17th of the season on 94 pitches (68 strikes) in another impressive performance. Gausman's impeccable control remains his strongest asset -- he's walked multiple batters only once in 13 outings since the All-Star break, posting a 3.82 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 95:10 K:BB through 77.2 innings over that stretch.