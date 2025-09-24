Gausman (11-10) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 4-1 to the Red Sox. He struck out seven.

The veteran righty held Boston to one run through five innings before fading in the sixth, giving up three straight one-out hits before a final Carlos Narvaez double knocked him from the game. It's the first time since Aug. 18 that Gausman has failed to complete six innings, and just the second time in his last nine starts that he's allowed more than two runs -- a stretch in which he's produced a 2.37 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 57:11 K:BB over 60.2 innings. With the Jays trying to hold onto the AL East lead over a surging Yankees squad, Gausman could be needed for one more start in the regular season, at home the final day of the schedule against the Rays.