Gausman (6-7) took the loss Thursday against Kansas City, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six in six innings.

Both runs against Gausman came in the fifth inning when he allowed a run-scoring single and a solo homer. Otherwise, he was effective in his return to the mound after missing one start but avoiding the injured list, due to an ankle injury. The fifth-inning homer by Bobby Witt was just the third homer Gausman has allowed in 94 innings this season. He'll enter the All-Star break with an excellent 2.87 ERA and 106:18 K:BB through 17 starts.