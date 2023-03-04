Gausman gave up an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Two pitchers were charged with balks during the game but neither one was Gausman, so the veteran righty's first start of the spring should be considered a rousing success. His windup was one of the ones singled out by MLB when they announced a new focus on cracking down on balks this offseason, so Gausman has made it a priority to come to a complete stop on the rubber before delivering the ball. If he's able to make the necessary adjustments, there's little reason to think the 32-year-old won't produce another strong campaign after posting a 3.07 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 and dazzling 1.9 BB/9 in 64 starts between the Giants and Jays over the last two seasons.