Gausman is working on eliminating the heel tap in his delivery from the stretch to avoid running afoul of MLB's new crackdowns on balks, Gregor Chisholm of The Toronto Star reports.

As part of the introduction of a pitch clock, the league has instructed umpires to make sure pitchers come to a complete stop before beginning their delivery, something Gausman hasn't really been doing for many years now. In fact, his delivery was used as an example of what not to allow in the video MLB released explaining the changes. The veteran right-hander doesn't seem concerned about the adjustment, however. "It's something that I will have to change, and the good thing is I have six weeks to mess with my delivery and figure out what's going to be new and comfortable to me," Gausman said Thursday. The 32-year-old took a step back statistically in 2022 thanks in part to an elevated .363 BABIP, but he still had a successful first season with Toronto that included a career-best 3.9 percent walk rate and 15.9 percent swinging strike rate.