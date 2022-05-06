Gausman and the Blue Jays won't play Friday against the Guardians after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Since Friday's game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday, Gausman will presumably line up to start one of the games in the twin bill. The right-hander is off to a hot start in 2022, as he has a 2.27 ERA and 0.98 WHIP with 41 strikeouts and no walks in 31.2 innings over his first five starts.