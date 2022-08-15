Gausman (8-9) allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five in 4.2 innings to take the loss during Sunday's matchup against the Guardians.

Gausman tossed 14 scoreless innings over his two starts ahead of Sunday's outing, but he struggled mightily against Cleveland. He gave up runs in the first, second and fourth innings and was ultimately pulled after allowing two more runs in the top of the fifth. Gausman certainly showcased his dominance over his first two starts in August, but he's posted a lackluster 4.13 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 28.1 innings over five starts following the All-Star break. The right-hander projects to make his next start on the road against the Yankees on Friday.