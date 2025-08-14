Gausman (7-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out three.

Wednesday represented Gausman's fifth start in a row of at least six innings, and he's given up two runs or fewer on four occurrences during this stretch. The veteran right-hander is also up to nine consecutive outings of at least five frames, though he did serve up two home runs for the second time in his last three starts. Gausman has a strong 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over his last 48.2 innings (eight starts), and he's set for a favorable matchup in Pittsburgh against the last-place Pirates his next time out.