Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Hit around in loss

Gausman (4-9) took the loss against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout over 3.1 innings.

Gausman allowed three runs in the first inning and just couldn't put hitters away, generating only five swinging strikes on 90 pitches. It continued a rough stretch for the veteran, who last won a game May 22 while allowing four earned runs or more in six of his 10 starts since. He owns a 4.51 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 117:34 K:BB across 115.2 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the streaking Red Sox this weekend.