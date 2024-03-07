Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Thursday that the club hopes Gausman (shoulder) will be ready to throw off a mound by Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

That date would mark 17 days before Opening Day, which doesn't give Gausman a ton of runway to get ramped back up if he wants to start that day. The veteran right-hander does appear to be trending in a positive direction as he works his way back from right shoulder fatigue and will look to take another step forward early next week.