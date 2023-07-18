Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that the team remains hopeful Gausman (side) can make a start this weekend in Seattle, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gausman had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing Saturday against the Diamondbacks due to left side discomfort, but he is feeling better and moving in a positive direction. As things stand right now, the right-hander is expected to avoid the injured list and could take the ball as soon as Friday.