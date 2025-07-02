Gausman didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 12-5 win over the Yankees, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty gave up two runs in the first inning but was able to escape any further damage despite constant traffic on the basepaths. Gausman got the hook after 99 pitches (62 strikes) with the Jays ahead 4-2, but the bullpen let the lead slip away in the seventh inning before the offense erupted late. It's the fifth time in his last six trips to the mound that Gausman's issued multiple free passes, a bumpy stretch in which he's posted a 5.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 32:17 K:BB over 33 innings. He'll try to tighten things up in his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against the Angels.