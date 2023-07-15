Gausman's (side) next scheduled start has yet to be determined, but he isn't expected to require a trip to the injured list, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Left side discomfort caused Gausman to be scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Diamondbacks, but he seems to have avoided a significant injury. If he progresses well over the next few days, he could be an option to start during next week's series against the Padres, which runs from Tuesday through Thursday.