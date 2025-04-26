Now Playing

Gausman and the Blue Jays won't face the Yankees on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather

Toronto and New York will play a doubleheader Sunday to make up for Saturday's contest, and Gausman will start the early game. He'll be looking to bounce back from a subpar performance in his last time out, which saw him give up four runs in six innings against the Astros.

