Gausman (side) is listed as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Saturday's game in Seattle, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Gausman will be cleared for his first start of the second half after he completed a bullpen session without issue Wednesday. The right-hander was scratched from his last scheduled outing this past weekend against the Padres with left side discomfort, but he was never placed on the 15-day injured list.