Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Lit up again in sixth loss

Gausman (4-6) took the loss Thursday against the Rangers, allowing six runs on 10 hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out four.

After being torched for seven runs Friday against the Cubs, Gausman struggled on the hill once again Thursday while matching a season worst in hits allowed. The Rangers did most of their damage during a five-run third frame, taking Gausman deep three times on the evening. The 35-year-old right-hander will try to get back on track at home against the Mets next week, now holding a 4.36 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 93:22 K:BB over 95 innings.