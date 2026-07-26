Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Logs quality start in defeat

Gausman (4-10) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out six.

While Gausman was stuck with his sixth loss in his last seven starts, it was a step in the right direction for the right-hander, as he gave up five runs (four earned) across just 3.1 innings in his last outing against Tampa Bay. Overall, Gausman sports a 4.51 ERA with a 1.27 WHIP and 123:35 K:BB across 22 starts (121.2 innings) this season. He'll look to get into the win column for the first time since May 22 in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come next weekend at home against the Cardinals.