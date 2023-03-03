Gausman will make his Grapefruit League debut Friday against the Rays, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gausman has been healthy all camp but, with MLB's impending crackdown on balks, has been working on eliminating the heel tap in his delivery from the stretch. Evidently, he's happy with where he's at in that regard and is ready to test things out in game action.
