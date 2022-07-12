Gausman (ankle) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and could be an option to start Thursday's home game against the Royals, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Gausman hasn't pitched since exiting his July 2 start against the Rays after suffering a bruised right ankle when he was struck by a comebacker, but the Blue Jays continue to delay any potential move to the injured list. The team is seemingly hopeful that he'll be ready to return to the rotation for their final series before the All-Star break, but a decision on his status might not be made until the Blue Jays get a chance to re-evaluate him Wednesday. If Gausman isn't ready to pitch against Kansas City, rookie Max Castillo would likely receive another turn through Toronto's rotation.