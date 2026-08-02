Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Nabs fifth win Saturday

Gausman (5-10) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on nine hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals. He struck out four.

In what could be his final start as a Blue Jay, Gausman blanked the Cards for five frames before running out of steam in the sixth and falling just short of his 12th quality start of the season. It was the veteran righty's best performance since June 30, after he'd stumbled to a 6.10 ERA in 20.2 innings over four outings in July, and his first win since May 22. If he remains with Toronto past the trade deadline, Gausman is set to take the mound on the road next week against the Cubs.