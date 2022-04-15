Gausman (0-1) struck out nine in 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits in a 3-0 loss Thursday against the Yankees.

Gausman dominated the first seven hitters in the potent Yankees' lineup but could not stop Isiah Kiner-Falefa or Jose Trevino, as they accounted for both runs and went a combined 4-for-4 against the righty. The 2021 All-Star has yet to walk a batter or allow a home run in his first two starts for Toronto but has also not yet recorded a win. His next start will likely be next Thursday in Boston.