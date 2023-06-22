Gausman (7-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Gausman cruised through the first three innings as Toronto's offense backed him with five runs early. He would run into some trouble in the fourth, however, giving up three consecutive hits to open the inning which would lead to two runs coming home for the Marlins. The right-hander allowed eight hits on the afternoon, the most he's surrendered in a start since May 5 against the Red Sox, but was still able to notch his seventh win of the season. Gausman, who had allowed one run or fewer in four of his last five starts coming in, has now won his last five decisions (spanning seven starts).