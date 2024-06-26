Gausman (6-6) picked up the win Tuesday in a 9-4 victory over the Red Sox, giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

A Vladimir Guerrero error let Gausman squeak out his seventh quality start of the season, but the rest of the damage off the right-hander came on a Rafael Devers solo shot in the second inning and a two-run blast over the Green Monster by Tyler O'Neill in the sixth. Gausman has been taken deep eight times in his last five outings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 4.45 ERA despite a 1.11 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB through 32.1 innings. He could have trouble keeping the ball in the park once again in his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Yankees.