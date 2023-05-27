Gausman (3-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out eight.
Gausman has rebounded nicely since coughing up eight runs in 3.1 innings against Boston on May 4. Since then, the right-hander has given up just five runs over 26.1 innings pitched. The former Oriole also ranks second in the league with 89 strikeouts.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Eight innings in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Fans 10 in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Six scoreless in no-decision•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Awful in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Dominates M's with 13 Ks•
-
Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Dominant in the Bronx•