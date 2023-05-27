Gausman (3-3) earned the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks over 5.1 innings against the Twins. He struck out eight.

Gausman has rebounded nicely since coughing up eight runs in 3.1 innings against Boston on May 4. Since then, the right-hander has given up just five runs over 26.1 innings pitched. The former Oriole also ranks second in the league with 89 strikeouts.