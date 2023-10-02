Gausman will start Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series for the Blue Jays on Tuesday versus the Twins, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Once the Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot and were able to scratch Gausman from his scheduled start in their regular season finale, it was obvious they were doing it in order to set him up for Game 1 of the Wild Card Series. Gausman finished the regular season on a high note, tossing a combined 13 shutout frames in his last two starts. He'll be opposed by Pablo Lopez on Tuesday.