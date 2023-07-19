Gausman (side) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is on track to make a start this weekend in Seattle, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The exact date of Gausman's next start has not been determined, but the good news is appears to be over the left side issue which caused him to be scratched from his last outing. It was July 8 the last time the right-hander pitched, so he will be well rested.