Gausman (8-10) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over six innings.

Gausman was locked in a pitcher's duel with Eury Perez before giving up a bases-loaded triple in the fifth. It marked only the second time in seven outings since the All-Star break that the 34-year-old allowed more than two earned runs, a stretch that includes four quality starts and a 3.07 ERA. He'll carry a 3.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 149:43 K:BB across 153.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Brewers next weekend.