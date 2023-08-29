Gausman (10-8) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings against Washington. He struck out seven.

Gausman had to contend with traffic in all five innings, though he held the Nationals to three runs to reach double-digits in win. The 32-year-old Gausman has been somewhat inconsistent of late, pitching to a 5.51 ERA over his last three outings. Overall, he sports a 3.30 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 202:40 K:BB across 26 starts (87 innings) this season. Gausman currently lines up for a road matchup with the Rockies in his next outing.