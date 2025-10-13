Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Picks up tough-luck loss in Game 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gausman was tagged with a loss after he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out five batters in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to the Mariners in Game 1 of the ALCS.
Gausman was able to blank Seattle through 5.2 innings before Cal Raleigh launched a solo homer off the right-hander, ultimately knocking him off track. Gausman walked Julio Rodriguez, who was the following batter, and was then removed from the game. Rodriguez would later come around to score on a single from Jorge Polanco, accounting for the final tally on starting pitcher's line. Gausman will look to get another crack at the Mariners' lineup later in the series.
