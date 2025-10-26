Gausman (2-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over 6.2 innings.

Gausman gave up a run on a pair of two-out hits in the first inning, then settled in to retire 17 straight batters. That streak was broken when Will Smith tagged him for a solo homer in the seventh inning, and Max Muncy followed suit with his own solo blast two batters later. That spelled the end of Gausman's outing, and he ended up with the loss as Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto spun a one-run, complete-game gem. Gausman did log his longest career postseason outing and was efficient in throwing 59 of 82 pitches for strikes while registering a quality start. He figures to start again in Game 6 if the series goes that long.