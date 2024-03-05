Gausman (shoulder) played catch without issue Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll play catch again Wednesday, a good sign after he was diagnosed with fatigue in his right shoulder. The Blue Jays are still considering Gausman day-to-day and will decide later this week what the possible next steps will be for his throwing program. Opening Day has not been ruled out, but it's far from a given.