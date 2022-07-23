Gausman (7-7) allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings Friday, striking out 10 and earning a win over the Red Sox.

Gausman fired three shutout frames before coughing up two home runs in the fourth, including a two-run shot by Jackie Bradley. It was the first time all year he'd allowed more than one home run in an outing and he's now served up five through 18 starts. Since an ugly, 2.1-inning start against Baltimore on June 16, Gausman has posted a 2.42 ERA and a 36:7 K:BB through five outings. The 31-year-old will carry a 3.00 ERA into his projected home start against Detroit next week.