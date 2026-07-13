Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Quality start in no-decision

Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over six innings in a 5-4 loss to San Diego. He struck out eight.

Gausman ran into trouble during a chaotic three-run second inning, but he was able to settle in and churn out a quality start. Sunday's no-decision snapped a stretch of four consecutive losses charged to the right-hander, with his last win coming May 22. The 35-year-old will take a 4-8 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 116:32 K:BB across 112.1 innings (20 starts) into the All-Star break.