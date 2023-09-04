Gausman did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over four innings against the Rockies. He struck out five.

Gausman needed 67 pitches to complete four innings, but he did not return for the fifth due to a 59-minute rain delay. Prior to the delay, Gausman was not at his sharpest, allowing all three runs and seven baserunners in the third and fourth innings. His five strikeouts lifted his season total to a league-leading 207 in 159.1 innings. He'll carry a 3.39 ERA and 1.21 WHIP into his next start, likely to take place at home against the Royals over the weekend.