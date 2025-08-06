Gausman (8-8) earned the win Wednesday over Colorado, allowing a run on three hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out eight.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Gausman settled in and blanked the Rockies over his final six frames, allowing just one additional hit. The veteran right-hander has pitched to a solid 2.54 ERA in his last eight outings (49.2 innings), going 3-2 with 51 strikeouts in that span. Overall, Gausman's ERA sits at 3.85 this year with a 1.08 WHIP and 135:39 K:BB through 23 starts (135.2 innings). He's currently scheduled to face the Cubs at home his next time out.