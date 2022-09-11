Gausman (12-9) earned the win Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Rangers. He struck out nine.

Gausman surrendered a three-run homer to Adolis Garcia with one out in the first and a two-run homer to catcher Sam Huff with one out in the sixth. The righty has been inconsistent in his last nine games, two runs or less in five starts and four runs or more in four starts. The 31-year-old is turning in a fascinating season with an outstanding career-best 2.28 FIP but allowing an extremely high .371 BABIP.