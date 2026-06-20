Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman: Rocked for seven runs

Gausman (4-5) took the loss Friday against the Cubs, allowing seven runs on seven hits and four walks over two innings. He struck out three.

It was a disaster of an opening frame for Gausman, who walked the first two batters he faced before eventually giving up a grand slam to Carson Kelly as part of a seven-run frame. It's the third time in the right-hander's last four starts that he's allowed four or more runs, and he's surrendered five homers during that span. The poor showing boosted Gausman's ERA by more than a half-run to 4.04 to go along with a 1.13 WHIP and 89:20 K:BB over 87 innings this year.