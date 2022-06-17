Gausman (5-6) allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 2.1 innings to take the loss Thursday against the Orioles.

Gausman kept the ball in the yard but allowed five of the first six batters he faced in the third inning to reach base to derail his appearance. It was the second time in three starts that he's failed to work at least four innings, and he's surrendered nine earned runs across 12 frames in that span. Despite the recent stretch, Gausman still owns a 3.21 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 13 starts this season.